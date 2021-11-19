Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATD.B. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.53.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$52.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.