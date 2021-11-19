Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post $82.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.32 million and the lowest is $81.66 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $54.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $333.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.88 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $359.41 million, with estimates ranging from $348.88 million to $369.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alithya Group.

ALYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 30,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,508. The firm has a market cap of $147.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 127,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

