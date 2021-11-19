Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$4.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE ALYA opened at C$3.45 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.91.
About Alithya Group
