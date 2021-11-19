Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE ALYA opened at C$3.45 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.91.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on more than 2,200 professionals in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Alithya’s integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise cloud solutions and data and analytics.

