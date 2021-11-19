Alliance Global Partners Downgrades MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) to Hold

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has C$0.35 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut MediPharm Labs from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday.

LABS opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$61.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

