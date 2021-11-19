AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the October 14th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AWF stock remained flat at $$12.42 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 169,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,360. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
