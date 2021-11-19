AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the October 14th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AWF stock remained flat at $$12.42 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 169,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,360. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

