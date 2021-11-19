Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 30,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 17,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA traded down $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391,431. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $191.85 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

