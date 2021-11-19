Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $3,412,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 59,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 15,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. 560,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,402,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.