Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $4,047,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 383,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,990. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $120.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

