Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s 8th Largest Position

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG stock traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,024.85. 32,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,032.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,853.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,686.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

