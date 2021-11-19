AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 29th.

AltaGas stock opened at C$25.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.39. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$17.85 and a 12-month high of C$26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

