Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.50

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.50 and last traded at $66.65, with a volume of 31660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

