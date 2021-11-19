Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of ALT opened at $10.92 on Monday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $433.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 25.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 50,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 16.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 189.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

