Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after buying an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.