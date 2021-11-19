Amalgamated Bank Buys New Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Photronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Photronics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,506 shares of company stock valued at $957,471 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

PLAB stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $858.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

