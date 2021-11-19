Amalgamated Bank Has $477,000 Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.