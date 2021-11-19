Amalgamated Bank Invests $425,000 in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 170.73%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.