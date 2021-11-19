Amalgamated Bank Invests $432,000 in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $2,069,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,362. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

