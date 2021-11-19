Amalgamated Bank Invests $454,000 in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

