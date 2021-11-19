Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,634,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFWA opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $886.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.75. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

