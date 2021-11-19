Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

AMAM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,880. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $68,727,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $37,879,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $1,176,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

