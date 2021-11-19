AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040,765 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of AMC Entertainment worth $34,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,064 shares of company stock worth $37,331,434 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

