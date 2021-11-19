American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.12. Approximately 2,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

