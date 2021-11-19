American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $35.58 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 580,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 206,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

