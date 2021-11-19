American National Bank Buys Shares of 1,149 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,395,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,217,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

