American National Bank Has $283,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

American National Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 762,126 shares of company stock worth $212,258,614. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.85.

NYSE:CRM opened at $302.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.84. The company has a market cap of $296.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

