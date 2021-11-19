American National Bank Has $49,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 850.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,576 shares of company stock worth $5,038,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $606.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $548.94 and its 200-day moving average is $536.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $333.06 and a 52 week high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

