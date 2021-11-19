American National Bank Increases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

American National Bank increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $290.27 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.44 and a twelve month high of $294.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.24 and a 200-day moving average of $202.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

