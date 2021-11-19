American National Bank Purchases 291 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American National Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 89.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 198.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 9.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 8.1% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $6,810,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Shares of ADI opened at $188.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $188.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

