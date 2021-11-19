American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

AMNB stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

