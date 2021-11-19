American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

AMSWA traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,634. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $908.10 million, a P/E ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 0.61. American Software has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $33.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMSWA. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Software by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

