Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.73. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 112,497 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$127.71 million and a PE ratio of -23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

About Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

