Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.96. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $53.27. 121,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,413. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.