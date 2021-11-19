Analysts Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Franchise Group posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.64. 3,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after buying an additional 63,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Franchise Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

