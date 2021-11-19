Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

