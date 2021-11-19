Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.36 Million

Brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post $95.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.86 million and the highest is $102.00 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $68.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $305.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $311.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $380.60 million, with estimates ranging from $363.03 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 1,477,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $808.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $730,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,236 shares of company stock worth $5,072,029. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 135.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 255.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.