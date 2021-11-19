Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report sales of $10.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.87 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $5.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $45.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $47.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.88 million, with estimates ranging from $70.06 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.24%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.13 on Friday. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $132.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.82.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

