Analysts Expect AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AIkido Pharma.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

AIKI stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,109. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. AIkido Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 476,931 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

