Analysts Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce $184.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.05 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $125.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $647.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $647.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $876.61 million, with estimates ranging from $834.30 million to $920.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

NET traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.04. 2,410,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.41. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.48 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,905 shares of company stock worth $112,955,603 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

