Analysts Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 608.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. 16,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.99. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after acquiring an additional 810,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after acquiring an additional 241,760 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after acquiring an additional 214,504 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

