Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

HTA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,560. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,717,000 after buying an additional 884,657 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

