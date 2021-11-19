Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will report $130.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.42 million and the lowest is $126.18 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year sales of $517.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $520.35 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $529.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

PECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of PECO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. 6,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,542. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $35,357,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.