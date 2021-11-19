Analysts Issue Forecasts for Casper Sleep Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Casper Sleep in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,919.80%. The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSPR has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $271.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

