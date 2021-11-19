Analysts Offer Predictions for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will earn $7.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.26.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMN. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $124.62. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.