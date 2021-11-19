Analysts Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Price Target at $216.57

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $169.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $112.76 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.50.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

