Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Price Target at GBX 584

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 584 ($7.63).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BME. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of LON BME traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 603 ($7.88). The stock had a trading volume of 3,183,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,169. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a one year high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 589.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 571.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.