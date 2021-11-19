Analysts Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Price Target at GBX 547

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.