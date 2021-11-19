Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT at $667.70

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $667.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $687.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.68. Netflix has a 12-month low of $475.84 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,348 shares of company stock valued at $82,444,621. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Netflix by 282.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 86,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,066,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $2,826,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 29.1% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,872.6% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,427,000 after buying an additional 54,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

