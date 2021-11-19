Analysts Set thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) PT at €12.11

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.11 ($13.76).

TKA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.25 ($16.19) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

TKA traded up €0.11 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting €10.95 ($12.44). 4,443,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($30.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.08.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

