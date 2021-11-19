Analysts Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $53.00

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

VCEL stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,753. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4,266.00 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

