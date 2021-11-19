Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Experian (EXPN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Experian (LON: EXPN):
- 11/18/2021 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 11/15/2021 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 11/15/2021 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 10/19/2021 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/7/2021 – Experian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,431 ($44.83) on Friday. Experian plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,513 ($45.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,286.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,031.34. The firm has a market cap of £31.66 billion and a PE ratio of 52.54.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.
