Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Experian (EXPN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Experian (LON: EXPN):

11/18/2021 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/15/2021 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/15/2021 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/19/2021 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/7/2021 – Experian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,431 ($44.83) on Friday. Experian plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,513 ($45.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,286.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,031.34. The firm has a market cap of £31.66 billion and a PE ratio of 52.54.

Get Experian plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Experian plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.